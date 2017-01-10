Police concerned for missing Crawley man

Police have said they are concerned for a missing man from Crawley.

John Wright, 30, was last seen on January 1 when he left his sister’s address in the Furnace Green area of Crawley but hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police.

John is described by police as white, 5ft 10in and has shoulder length curly brown hair which he wears in a ponytail and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoody and blue or black jeans or tracksuit bottoms. He has tattoos in his hands, fingers and arms.

Anyone who has seen John or knows where he is, is asked to contact police online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 606 of 9/1.

