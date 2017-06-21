Police concerned for missing Crawley man

Police are concerned for a 49-year-old man from Crawley who has been reported missing for more than two weeks.

Stephen Timewell was reported as missing on Sunday, June 4, after a family member said he had not been seen for six weeks, police said.

The 49-year-old is usually a regular at the Jubilee Oak pub in Crawley town centre, according to a spokesperson.

He has no permanent address but is believed to stay in the Broadfield or Furnace Green area.

Stephen is described as white, 5ft 5ins, with short blonde hair, police said.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 835 of 04/06.