Police concerned for missing teenager

Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl Alice Lastra-Wescombe from Crawley.

A statement from police said: “Alice was last seen at her home in Oxford Road at 10pm on Tuesday (November 29). She left a note saying she would be home at 8pm on 30 November but has not been seen since.”

Police described Alice as white, 5ft 5in, of medium build, with long straight black hair and blue eyes.

PC Mark Green said: “We are concerned for Alice due to her age. We believe she is in the Crawley area. Please let us know if you see her.”

Anyone who has seen Alice or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor ring 101 quoting serial 1429 of 30/11. If Alice is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention dial 999.

