Police concerned for missing teenager

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Elysia-Mai Dhiman from Crawley.

Police said she has not been seen since she left her home in Lewes Road, Crawley, at 5pm on Saturday (January 15).

Elysia is described by police as white, 5ft 5in, with long curly black hair, and was wearing black jeans, black trainers, and a black leather coat with a fur collar.

According to police, she has made no contact with friends or family since her disappearance and although there is at present no evidence to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances, there is increasing concern because of her age and consequent vulnerability.

She also has links to East Grinstead, police said.

If you see Elysia, or know where she is, please contact the police on 101 quoting serial 0920 of 15/01.

