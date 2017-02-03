Police concerned for missing teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old Crawley boy Diego Cardoso-Leles.

Police said he has been missing from his home in Commonwealth Drive since 7.40pm on Wednesday February 1.

At that time he was wearing blue jeans, trainers and a dark blue parka jacket, according to police.

He is described as black, 6ft, of medium build, with brown eyes and a fresh complexion. He has cropped black curly hair and shaved eyebrows.

Anyone who has seen Diego or knows of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1372 of 01/02.

They can also report it online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.

