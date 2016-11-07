Police continue search for wanted Eastbourne man

Sussex Police are still seeking the whereabouts of an Eastbourne man after a wanted man recently turned himself in.

Rossi Michael Henderson, 28, is wanted for displaying poor behaviour on release from prison and allegedly committing further offences.

The builder’s last known address was Anderida Road, but he also has links with Brighton.

Henderson is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble. He has a snake tattoo on his left arm.

Meanwhile, Nicholas James Robertson, of Jephson Close, was recalled to prison after responding to a wanted person appeal issued by police.

The 21-year-old handed himself in at Eastbourne Police Station on Thursday (November 3).

The bricklayer was wanted for displaying poor behaviour on release from prison and allegedly committing further offences.

Anyone with any knowledge of Rossi Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.