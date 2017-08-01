Police hunt for man after woman hurt in street attack

Police are hunting for a man who left a woman with an injured arm during a street attack.

The woman was walking along Massetts Road in Horley on June 14 at around 11.20am when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her.

Surrey Police - who have issued an e-fit of the man - say his ‘intention is unclear but the woman suffered injuries to her arm.’

The man is described as dark skinned, with thick dark hair. He was unshaven, aged in his late 20s and of a muscular build.

A police spokesman said: “If you believe you recognise the image depicted in the e-fit or have any further information then call police on 101 quoting 45170062793 or use the online reporting system https://report.police.uk/.

“Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”