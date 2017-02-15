Police hunt for two men after attack outside pub

Police are hunting for two men following an assault outside a town centre pub.

They are seeking help from the public in identifying the duo whose images were captured on CCTV.

Officers say they want to speak to the pair in connection with an assault outside Airfield Tavern pub in Horley High Street in the early hours of Wednesday January 11.

Surrey Police say that the victim, a 38-year-old man, was reportedly walking into the pub at around 1am when he was assaulted and suffered a fractured jaw.

PC George Willie from Reigate area Patrol Team said: “I would like to speak to the men in these images as I believe they have information which could assist ongoing enquiries.

“I am also keen to hear from anybody who was in the vicinity of the Airfield Tavern pub that night or anybody with any information.”

Surrey Police urges anybody with information to call 101 quoting, 45170003361 or report online at https://report.police.uk/ quoting the reference number in the additional information section.