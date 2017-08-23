Police officers ‘kicked and pushed’ after altercation

A police officer was kicked in the leg and another was pushed following an ‘altercation’ between a couple in Crawley last night.

Police were alerted about the incident between a man and a woman in Ifield Road, West Green, at 6.10pm and a second woman became involved when officers arrived on the scene.

A police spokesman said: “One police officer was kicked in the leg and another was pushed.

“A woman, 20, from Crawley has been arrested for affray and released under investigation.

“Zoe Ireland, 20, a sales assistant from Crawley, has been charged with assault on a constable in the execution of his/her duties. She has been bailed and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates Court on September 6.

“Ryan Bowler, 21 unemployed from Crawley, has been charged with assault on a constable in the execution of his/her duty and to obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty. He has been bailed and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates Court on September 6.”