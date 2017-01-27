Police rush to aid of collapsed passenger at Gatwick Airport

Officers at Gatwick Airport have been praised for their quick actions after rushing to the aid of a passenger.

Gatwick Police said the man collapsed on the forecourt yesterday afternoon (January 26).

Officers performed CPR before shocking his heart with a defibrillator.

On Twitter the force said: “He was sitting up in the ambulance chatting. The boss has bought donuts (obviously!) to say well done!

“The gentleman is undergoing tests in hospital. The cardiologist is convinced that the defib saved his life.”

