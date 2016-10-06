Police search for missing 17-year-old boy

Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday evening.

Officers are looking for Omar Seif Mohammed Bakr, who is missing from his home in Crawley.

The 17-year-old Syrian national was last seen at the address in Langley Green on the evening of Friday, September 30, police say.

He has strong links to the Syrian community in Croydon, and police believe he may be in the town.

Omar is described as Asian, about 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short black curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 474 of 03/10.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.