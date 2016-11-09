Police search for missing man

Police are searching for William Ashdown, who is missing from Crawley.

Police said the 31-year-old was reported missing on Monday (November 7) due to the concerning nature of text messages he sent to a number of friends and family in the early hours of Sunday (November 6).

According to police, William was last sighted drinking at The White Knight pub in Worth Road, Pound Hill, between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday (November 8), and he is known to have access to a Vauxhall Insignia.

A police spokesperson said: “He is described as white, about 6ft 1in, of medium build, with short blonde hair. He has a distinctive neck tattoo with the name ‘Emma’.

“Officers believe William may be ‘sofa surfing’ in the Crawley area, and anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 351 of 07/11.

“You can also report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.”

