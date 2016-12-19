Police searching for missing teenager

Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Stacey Baldwin from Crawley.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Stacy left home in Nightingale Close, Langley Green on Monday December 13 and has not been seen since, although it is thought she may still be in the town.

“She is described as white, 5ft 9in, with shoulder length straight brown hair. She has a lower lip piercing, and had with her a large peach coloured handbag.

“Police and her family are naturally concerned for Stacy and anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked contact the police on 101, quoting serial 519 of 16/12.”

