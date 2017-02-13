Body-worn cameras to be rolled out to more school lollipop staff

School lollipop staff in Turners Hill could be the next in line to receive body-worn cameras.

An initiative to address anti-social driving outside schools has recently been introduced at Harlands Primary School in Haywards Heath, following a successful trial at a school in Haslemere in 2016.

Harlands School in Haywards Heath trial recording devices for crossings outside the school. Pic Steve Robards SR1700389 SUS-170114-123825001

The cameras are worn across the chest to capture audio and video footage of ‘drive throughs’ or abusive behaviour towards the lollipop staff, as they help children and parents across the road.

West Sussex County Council has identified other ‘problem sites’ where it would fund cameras at Lancing, Coldwaltham, Turners Hill, Durrington and Chichester.

A written update by Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Schools in other parts of the county suffering from similar issues are encouraged to contact the County Council to investigate if the initiative is appropriate in their area.

“All incidents of anti-social driving captured by the cameras are reported to Sussex Police and signs warning motorists of the use of cameras are erected when the ‘lollipop’ patrols are in operation.”

The cost of a camera is £200 and after a school has purchased, the council arranges all training and signage outside the school.

It is an offence to drive past lollipop staff when they are in the road and if caught the offender will receive a fine and three points on their licence – which is the same for driving through a red light.

The body camera records every shift a lollipop member of staff works and if footage is captured of an offence, it is passed on to Sussex Police to consider as evidence for prosecution.

If nothing of note happens, the memory card is wiped.

The council also puts up signs outside the school warning motorists that they are on camera.

