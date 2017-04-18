BREAKING NEWS: Theresa May calls snap general election

Sussex voters are set to head to the polls in June as Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a snap general election.

The Conservatives under David Cameron won a narrow majority in the House of Commons back in 2015, with the SNP making massive gains in Scotland, while the Lib Dems losing all but eight of their MPs.

In Sussex the Tories comfortably held on to all their seats, apart from Hove, snatching both Lewes and Eastbourne from the Liberal Democrats.

Caroline Lucas is the only Green MP, having represented Brighton Pavilion since 2010, while Labour’s Peter Kyle represents Hove.

More to follow.

What do you think? Comment below or email the newsdesk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.