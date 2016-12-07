Community projects awarded county council funding

Men’s sheds projects, a community centre and a club for young people are just some of the West Sussex projects to benefit from £97,000 of funding in 2016/2017.

The Members Big Society Fund, from West Sussex County Council, is investing £200,000 in community led projects in 2016/17. This amount is being awarded across two rounds, with up to £100,000 allocated each time.

Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance, said: “This year we are proud to be focusing on projects which promote wellbeing and we have been encouraging residents to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give back to their communities.

“We hope that by doing this together, we can strengthen communities, tackle loneliness, support young people and promote independence in later life.

“We continue to be inspired by those whose enthusiasm and dedication make these ventures successful, and actually possible in the first place. It is a real privilege to be able to support such a variety of groups within our county.

“I would like to assure all the applicants, whether their bid was successful or not, that the County Council really values the fantastic work that all these organisations do in supporting their communities.”

Sussex Clubs for Young People is one scheme to benefit. Committed to developing a vibrant voluntary youth sector, the project supports a range of Youth Clubs in West Sussex. One of the projects the award will enable them to develop is their work in giving advice and guidance to clubs not already involved in their youth programme.

The full list of projects to receive funding from the Members Big Society Fund this time around includes:

• Burgess Hill Shed - £6,500

• Disability Access (Visually Impaired Readers Group) in the East Grinstead Area - £1,800

• Disability Access (Mobility Equipment Loan Service) in the East Grinstead Area - £5,000

• Home-Start Arun - £20,000

• Jubilee Community Centre - £20,000

• Lorica Trust - £10,000

• Men’s Shed (Horsham) - £10,000

• Rother Valley Together - £10,000

• Sussex Clubs For Young People (countywide) - £14,500

In order to be considered for Big Society funding the proposal must have had the support of the local county councillor, have been of significant benefit to a local community, or West Sussex as a whole, been both sustainable and of lasting benefit, and consistent with the county council’s aims and objectives.

Applications for the second round of funding need to be submitted by noon on Friday January 13. 2017.

People interested in finding out more should visit www.westsussex.gov.uk and search for Members Big Society Fund.