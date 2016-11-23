Compass Travel bus services to be withdrawn

Several Compass Travel bus routes are due to be reduced or withdrawn due to falling passenger numbers, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

Services are either being stopped, reduced, rerouted or extended and the council is looking for feedback to the changes from passengers and communities through an online survey.

The proposals will affect ten subsidised routes in West Sussex operated by Compass, and one run by Stagecoach.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We need feedback from passengers and local communities so we can understand the potential impact of the proposed changes to these bus routes.

“The results will be used to determine what, if any, measures should be considered to resolve any issues or concerns that are identified.

“If you use any of these services, and have something to tell us, please take part in the survey.”

No.12 (Compass Travel) - Littlehampton town bus:

A completely revised service changed to serve two new housing developments.

No.19 (Compass Travel) - Shoreham Beach – Holmbush Farm:

Evening journeys after 5.25pm withdrawn.

No.37 (Compass Travel) - Haywards Heath – Crawley:

The commercially run service is being withdrawn on 9 January 2017. The route is largely duplicated by Metrobus 271. However the no.37 is the only bus service to Balcombe. A couple of journeys on the no.40 service were extended to Balcombe and Crawley before the introduction of the no.37 in September 2013.

No.56 (Stagecoach) - Old Bosham – Chichester – Arundel Park:

Early morning journeys before 7.50am withdrawn.

No.72/73 (Compass Travel) - Pulborough - Amberley – Storrington – Ashington:

Service completely revised and extended to Horsham via West Chiltington Village, Shipley, Maplehurst and Nuthurst. This will mitigate changes to services no.74/75, no. 89, and no.108. The no.72/73 will no longer serve Thakeham and Ashington.

No.74/75 (Compass Travel) - Storrington/Petworth – Barns Green – Horsham:

Service withdrawn and will be partly replaced by diverting some journeys on no.100.

No.89 (Compass Travel) - Horsham – Haywards Heath:

Saturday service withdrawn.

No.93/96 (Compass Travel) - Midhurst area villages service:

Service reduced from two days a week to one day per week.

No.100 (Compass Travel) - Burgess Hill – Pulborough – Horsham:

A few journeys diverted via Barns Green between Billingshurst and Horsham to partly replace withdrawn route 74/75 above.

No.108 (Compass Travel) - Shoreham – Steyning – Horsham:

Service withdrawn.

No.150 (Compass Travel) - Selsey – East Wittering – West Itchenor:

Service reduced from three days per week to one or two days per week.

The closing date for responses is Sunday December 18.

To take part in the survey visit: https://haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk/highways-and-transport/bussurvey

Any comments or questions can be emailed to buses@westsussex.gov.uk or call 033022 25442.

