County councillor rejoins UKIP nine months after quitting party

A West Sussex county councillor has rejoined UKIP, less than a year after quitting the party.

Graham Jones, who was first elected in 2013 to the Felpham division in Bognor Regis, resigned from the UKIP group at County Hall and became and independent in February this year.

He explained his decision was due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ between himself and UKIP’s branch committee in Bognor Regis & Littlehampton.

But nine months later he has now rejoined UKIP.

Sandra James, UKIP group leader at the county council, said: “I’m delighted that Graham is now part of the UKIP group at County Hall West Sussex.

“Graham is an extremely hard working local councillor determined to do all he can to try and better the lives of residents within Felpham, he also continues champion the lives of ex- servicemen and women in the work he undertakes.”

