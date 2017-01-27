Crawley council tax bills set to rise

Crawley households’ council tax bills are set to rise from April as all three precepting authorities are proposing increases.

Crawley Borough Council is planning a 2.52 per cent increase, equivalent to an extra £4.77 a year for a Band D property.

West Sussex County Council is set to put another £47.70 on its precept, a 3.95 per cent increase, while Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has agreed a £5 a year increase from April.

The borough council can only increase its share of council tax by up to two per cent or £5 a year, whichever is highest, without having to call a referendum.

A report due to be discussed by councillors next month reads: “The 2017/18 Budget Strategy aimed to keep any increase in council tax low without compromising services.

“On the advice of the Budget Advisory Group It is proposed to increase the council tax by £4.77 per annum for a Band D property which is an increase of 2.52 per cent, this is an increase of less than 9p per week.”

What do you think? Comment below or email the newsdesk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.