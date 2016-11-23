Crawley MP welcomes fuel duty freeze in Autumn Statement

Crawley’s MP has welcomed the decision to freeze fuel duty in the Autumn Statement today (Wednesday November 23).

In 2017, fuel duty will remain frozen for the seventh successive year, saving drivers £130 a year on average.

It comes after more than 50 MPs, including Crawley MP Henry Smith, signed a letter to Chancellor Philip Hammond urging him to help hard-pressed families and small businesses in places like Crawley.

Mr Smith said: “Freezing fuel duty is a huge boost to Crawley drivers and it’s of massive benefit to local businesses.

“I’m pleased that the Chancellor listened to our concerns. He’s absolutely right to put more money in the pockets of people in Crawley and across the country.”

The Crawley MP welcomed other measures announced, including reaffirming the Treasury’s commitment to raising the tax-free Personal Allowance to £12,500 by 2020.

Mr Smith added: “I’m pleased that the Chancellor reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to raising the personal tax free allowance to £11,500 in 2017-18 and up to £12,500 by 2020-21.

“Measures such as this, and a further freeze to fuel duty, mean that people can keep more of their money in their pocket.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.