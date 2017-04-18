Crawley MP welcomes snap general election

Crawley’s MP has backed the decision by Prime Minister Theresa May to call a snap general election.

Under David Cameron the Conservatives won a narrow majority in the House of Commons back in 2015, with the SNP making massive gains in Scotland, while the Lib Dems lost all but eight of their MPs.

The next general election was due in 2020, but earlier today Mrs May announced a polling date for Thursday June 8, subject to a vote in the House of Commons tomorrow.

Crawley’s Conservative MP Henry Smith said: “The Government’s political opponents have been calling for an election, now they should back up their demands by joining the Conservatives in voting for a general election on 8th June.

“Last year a majority of the electorate determined for the UK to leave the EU, and Theresa May now needs the firm backing as PM to deliver on Brexit and the Plan for Britain beyond.

“It has been a great honour representing Crawley in the House of Commons since 2010 and I now look forward to putting the Conservative case to the people of my home town to continue serving our great community and our great country.”

Outside the steps of Number 10 Downing Street this morning, Mrs May said: “Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back, and as we look to the future the Government has the right plan for negotiating our new relationship with Europe.”

She accused the other parties of ‘game playing’ and argued that ‘division in Westminster will put at risk our ability to make a success of Brexit’.

Mrs May said: “We need a general election and we need it now.”

Peter Lamb, Labour leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Suspect polls will narrow as we head towards GE as LAB-switchers realise they’re out of time and alternative routes for taking on the Tories.”

