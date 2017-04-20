‘Deep concern’ at poorly lit path to railway footbridge

Southgate residents have expressed ‘deep concern’ at a poorly lit path used to cross the railway line.

In order to access the footbridge west of Crawley Railway Station, residents have to use a footpath off East Park.

Michael Jones, a Labour county councillor for Southgate and Crawley Central, has written to Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and transport, to pass on residents’ ‘deep concern about the existing state of lighting’.

But a spokesman for West Sussex County Council confirmed it was working with its contractor on plans to install some lighting in the area, which would be subject to consultation to residents ‘in due course’.

David Threader, chairman of the Southgate Community Forum, said: “We think there’s sufficient grounds for it to be done immediately rather than putting it back. It would not break the bank to install lighting.”

He described how insufficient light was not only leaving some users of the path feeling vulnerable, but was also potentially dangerous for elderly residents stepping off the footbridge.

Mr Jones described the route as popular for pedestrians travelling to and from the town centre as an alternative to the level crossing.

He said: “Unfortunately when it is dark or approaching sunset, this alleyway often becomes very dark as the lighting arrangements are not very satisfactory. Often many of my residents, including many women, inform me that they do not feel safe and secure walking down this path after dark.”

He added: “In addition, the poor state of the road and the footpath leading to the bridge makes it easier to stumble in one of the various potholes in the alleyway, particularly in the dark when it is much more difficult to see the holes carefully.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.