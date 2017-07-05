Dog poo bins in ‘disgusting state’

Crawley’s dog poo bins are in a ‘disgusting state’, according to opposition Tory councillors.

They claim a number of photographs have been appearing on social media in the last few weeks from across the town showing overflowing bins in the hot weather.

The Conservatives have labelled the problem a ‘serious public health issue’ and called for immediate action by Crawley Borough Council, sending the Observer a number of photos of overflowing bins in Furnace Green and Tilgate.

But according to the council’s Labour leader once alerted to the issue more resources were allocated to emptying the bins.

Councillor Kim Jaggard (Con, Maidenbower), shadow cabinet member for environmental services, said “The disgusting state of the town’s dog poo bins is a serious public health issue.

“This is wholly unacceptable and immediate action by the council is urgently needed.”

Meanwhile Councillor Duncan Crow (Con, Furnace Green), leader of the opposition Conservative group at the council, added “The stench coming from these overflowing bins is sickening and if the Labour-run council cannot provide this very basic service for Crawley, you have to wonder what else they are failing on?

“These photographs show Labour’s performance in Crawley.”

But in response Councillor Peter Lamb (Lab, Northgate), leader of the council, said: “Recently the council has noticed more animal waste from residents’ houses being placed in dog mess bins, resulting in those bins becoming overfilled.

“More resources are now being directed to emptying those bins, but we would encourage residents to use their own bins for domestic animal waste and to report overfilled dog mess bins to help us keep our town looking clean and tidy.”