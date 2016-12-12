Extra winter supplies for elderly and vulnerable residents

West Sussex Highways have been dropping off early Christmas presents for elderly residents.
Staff toured the county giving out bottles of de-icing salt to residents so they can use it on their paths at home and also delivered boxes of salt to several community groups, church groups, charities, and care providers.
Packs of salt were handed over at day centres and on local volunteers’ doorsteps, so that they can distribute them to vulnerable people they look out for.
They will help prevent residents slipping on their garden paths, front doors, and driveways when the weather gets icy.
One community group happy to receive the salt was Stone Quarry Crew in East Grinstead, which works with elderly and vulnerable residents.
Sarah Howland, chair of Stone Quarry Crew, said: “We are going to use many people on the estate to try to encourage them to look after their neighbours.
“We are going to communicate with everyone on the estate, to get them to let us know who needs help.
“We can pass the salt around the estate for other people to help, not just Stone Quarry Crew will be out doing it.
“We want to make sure the salt gets out to the right places and that people get to use the salt who want it.
“It is a random act of kindness by people to help those out in need that need assistance getting in and out of their houses.”
Liz Bennett county councillor for East Grinstead Meridian, said: “It is important to look after our older, vulnerable residents.
“Especially people unable to clear their paths and get out of their houses.
“It is a wonderful way to bring a community together to help that take place.
“It is a great way to know where your older people live in your community and build some relationships.”
Two hundred and fifty three packs of salt went to the following organisations:
Crawley
St Alban’s Church
St Margaret’s Church
Broadfield Community Centre
Mid Sussex
Stone Quarry Crew, East Grinstead
Crawley Down Monday Club, Worth
Age UK, Haywards Heath & Burgess Hill
Chichester
Sutton & Barlavington Parish Council
Lodsworth Parish Council
Tillington Parish Council
Elsted & Treyford Parish Council
Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Each individual group we’ve donated salt to has its own network and way of helping those most in need.
“Some groups will hand the salt out at collection points, some will deliver door to door or via community transport.
“It is great to be able to provide community groups with this de-icing salt to help residents stay safe and keep moving this winter.”
The de-icing salt was donated to West Sussex Highways by the AA.
More information about West Sussex County Council’s winter service can be found here.
