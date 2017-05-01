GENERAL ELECTION: Labour councillor to challenge Crawley’s Tory MP

A Labour councillor has been selected to challenge Crawley’s Tory MP Henry Smith in next month’s general election.

Tim Lunnon represents Broadfield South at Crawley Borough Council and is chair of the authority’s budget advisory group.

He works for Virgin Atlantic as an aircraft engineer and at 31 is the youngest parliamentary candidate Labour have put forward in Crawley.

Mr Smith was first elected in 2010 and holds a roughly 6,000 vote majority over Labour.

Cllr Lunnon said: “I could not be more proud to have been selected to fight for a better government for Crawley residents.

“Crawley has a chance to put the interests of the majority first and I am honoured to represent that chance for change.”

County councillor Chris Oxlade, who stood for Labour in Crawley in the last two general elections, said: “I’m delighted that Tim has been selected as Labour’s candidate for Crawley.

“I’ve known and worked with Tim for a number of years. He lives and works in Crawley and his energy and passion for the town will mean he will always put Crawley residents first.”

Peter Lamb, Labour Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Tim has proven himself to be one of the most effective, reliable and hard-working members of the council, our loss will be Crawley’s gain.”

The other two candidates for Crawley already announced are the Lib Dems’ Marko Scepanovic and the Green Party’s Richard Kail.

