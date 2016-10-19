West Sussex residents are being encouraged to get ‘Carewise’ during West Sussex Care Month this October.

Carewise is a West Sussex financial advice scheme to help people plan for paying for their care.

It provides information and advice about available care and support options.

The scheme also promotes the benefits of seeking early specialist financial advice on cost effective ways of paying for long-term care.

Peter Catchpole, WSCC’s cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “It is easy in our busy lives to put off thinking about how we will pay for care in later life. So why not take a few minutes during West Sussex Care Month this October to look up information about Carewise and start to think how you might plan for your future or someone in your family.”

Carewise is a not-for-profit partnership between West Sussex County Council, Age UK West Sussex, the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA), and West Sussex Partners in Care.

It has a panel of Carewise-approved trustworthy independent financial advisers specialising in later life advice.

The specialist financial advisers and Age UK West Sussex money advice service means that Carewise can offer a range of information and advice to suit people’s individual circumstances.

For more information see www.westsussexconnecttosupport.org/carewise or call 01243 642121.

West Sussex Care Month runs throughout October and has been organised by West Sussex County Council.

Throughout the month residents will be able to find out about the care and support available to help people live independently in their own homes as they get older. There will be information:

• if you receive care

• are caring for someone

• want to plan for the future

• or would like a career in care.

Information will be available on West Sussex County Council’s website, social media sites, at events around the county, and in libraries,

For more information and key themes of West Sussex Care Month see www.westsussex.gov.uk/caremonth

