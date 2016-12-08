High Court bid to stop Southern train drivers’ strike fails

A High Court bid to stop Southern train drivers from going on strike next week has failed.

Union ASLEF has joined the RMT union, which represents train conductors, in calling industrial action over rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway’s proposals to introduce driver-only operation on Southern services.

This would see drivers open and close train doors on Southern services.

A spokesman for GTR said: “Naturally, we’re disappointed with today’s decision. We will now immediately review matters with our legal team. We won’t make any further comment at this stage.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said: “What a waste of money.

“Southern, Britain’s worst private train company, has wasted shareholders’ money, passengers’ money and taxpayers’ money– because the company has been handsomely subsidised by the Conservative government – on a case it was always going to lose.

Now the company should do the right thing and sit down with us and negotiate Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF union

“Now the company should do the right thing and sit down with us and negotiate – properly, sensibly and in good faith – to do a deal for the benefit of passengers, staff and, yes, the company.”

He added: “Chris Grayling, the Secretary of State for Transport, said this strike was political, a line which has been parroted by GTR. But it’s not. It’s industrial.

“The only people who have been playing politics here is Chris Grayling.”

ASLEF has also told its members to stop working overtime from Tuesday (December 6).

Southern has warned passengers to expect ‘severe and significant disruption’ with no services expected to run on ASLEF strike dates, scheduled for Tuesday December 13, Wednesday December 14, Friday December 16, and from Monday January 9 to Saturday January 14.

Passengers on Southern and Gatwick Express have been warned again to expect services to be severely reduced across much of the network on non-strike days from tomorrow (Friday December 9), through the weekend and on Monday as a result of ASLEF’s continued overtime ban.

Southern Director Alex Foulds said: “Tomorrow is the first day when ASLEF’s overtime ban will be felt on a non-strike day. We’re sincerely sorry but passengers are advised services will be severely reduced and, on some routes, cancelled altogether. We will put on rail replacement buses where we can. We urge people to check before they travel on the day.”

Passengers should check the Southern website www.southernrailway.com/strike for more details and are strongly advised to check again on the day they travel.

