Meeting to discuss delayed Three Bridges station forecourt project

The delayed Three Bridges Railway Station forecourt improvement project will discussed during a meeting in the next few weeks.

The aim of the proposals is to make the station safer and easier to access as large numbers of pedestrians, cyclists, cars, and buses can make the area confusing and unsafe during peak hours according to West Sussex County Council.

Crawley Borough Council and the county council are continuing to work with Network Rail on the project, according to a written update given to East Crawley’s County Local Committee on Wednesday November 23.

Officers explained that the partnership has agreed an extension to the deadline for the full spend of developer contributions allocated to the project, while a site visit is scheduled for late November, which will include a meeting to look at the next steps and a delivery schedule.

