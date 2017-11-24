More Labour candidates bidding to fight next general election

Two more Labour members have put their names forward as candidates to fight the next general election in Crawley.

Nona Buckley-Irvine, has held a number of roles in the Crawley Constituency Labour Party including serving as its election agent, and Dan Dobson, a Labour Party activist and trade unionist for the last decade, are both looking for a chance to take on Tory MP Henry Smith.

Earlier this week Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council, also announced he had put his name forward to be Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Crawley.

The town was represented in Parliament by Labour’s Laura Moffatt from 1997-2010, but since Mr Smith has been Crawley’s MP.

While the next general election may not be held until 2022, Crawley’s Constituency Labour Party has started the process of choosing its next prospective parliamentary candidate in the event a snap election is called by the Tories.

Ms Buckley-Irvine has served as Crawley CLP’s youth and student officer, election agent, procedures secretary, and women’s officer, and was also the general secretary of the students’ union at the London School of Economics.

She grew up in Southgate and Broadfield, and has been a Crawley Labour Party activist since she was a child.

Ms Buckley-Irvine said: “I’m standing to be Crawley Labour’s next PPC because for far too long, our Tory MP has treated Crawley with complacency.

“People’s life chances in this town depend very much on where you live - areas like Broadfield and Bewbush face a lower quality of life, are less likely to send young people to university, and have a lower life expectancy. These areas are very much ignored by our MP.

“It’s not good enough. We need to start talking about creating opportunities for everybody in Crawley, no matter what part of town you come from.

“I am passionate about working for every single resident to deliver a better future for Crawley people, irrespective of your background - and if selected, I will deliver on this promise.”

Meanwhile In his campaigning leaflet Mr Dobson says: “I care passionately about Crawley and the issues our people face. I live here, work here, and I am now raising my son here. This is my home.

“I have a heartfelt understanding of what is happening to our communities, and our country under cruel Tory austerity; and the pressures on working class people under this failing Government.

“There is a high number of foodbank users in Crawley, many of them public sector workers or self-employed.

“Steady jobs are few and far between, and only decreasing in number. Nearly one in five of our children in Crawley live in poverty.

“However rather than turning to despair, we must turn to organisation. Having spent nearly half my working life as an electrician, I joined the Labour Party recognising that together we can stamp out injustice and build a better society.

“With over half a million members - our proud, united and emboldened Labour Party is on the cusp of taking power.”