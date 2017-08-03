New cabinet member for health appointed at County Hall

A new cabinet member for health at the county council has been appointed, following the previous holder’s resignation for personal reasons.

Amanda Jupp, who represents Billingshurst at County Hall and worked for a national charity which advises and supports the elderly for 20 years, took over the adults and health portfolio on Wednesday (August 2).

Until the appointment she was a senior advisor on adult social care.

She replaces Peter Catchpole, who stepped down as cabinet member for health last week due to ‘personal reasons’.

His resignation follows his earlier decision to relinquish the social care part of his portfolio following revelations of an investigation by police and council officials into services run by care home provider Sussex Health Care, of which Mr Catchpole is a paid adviser.

Serious safeguarding concerns over two of Sussex Health Care’s homes - The Laurels in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, and Orchard Lodge in Dorking Road, Warnham - were first raised in June.

Sussex Police confirmed they were investigating as West Sussex County Council suspended placing people at both homes which care for young adults with physical and learning difficulties.

Police enquiries are still ongoing.

Originally, Mr Catchpole’s role was that of cabinet member for health and social care, but the role was split last month with county council leader Louise Goldsmith taking on responsibility for social care.

Mrs Jupp’s portfolio includes adult social care, adult safeguarding, health and wellbeing, and public health (in consultation with the cabinet member for children and young people).

She will also work with Mrs Goldsmith on health partnership liaison.