Online hate crime to be treated as seriously as offline offences

Online hate crime is set to be treated as seriously as offences committed face-to-face, according to new guidance.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) published new public statements on how it will prosecute hate crime and support victims in Sussex yesterday (August 21), covering the different strands: racist, religious, disability, homophobic, biphobic, and transphobic.

Key points of revised prosecution guidance include a commitment to treating online crime as seriously as offline offences, acknowledging that victims of biphobic hate crime have different experiences to victims of homophobic and transphobic offences, and recognising the CPS has a responsibility to actively remove barriers to justice for disabled victims and witnesses.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor at the CPS South East, said: “The high conviction rate for hate crime in Sussex shows how much of a priority tackling this type of crime is for us. It has an appalling effect on the victims and society and I know only too well from my own experiences over the years what it feels like to be the victim of ignorance and hatred.

“I was born here and I’ve lived here all my life, yet I still get comments from people telling me to go home, simply because of the colour of my skin. That’s why hate crime is something I’m determined to tackle, as no-one should have to change their way of life or live in fear.

“I want to get the message across to people that being different is not a crime. We should all celebrate our differences, as hating others only starts with hating yourself first.”

CPS South East, which prosecutes cases in Sussex, has already put the prosecution of hate crimes as one of its major priorities.

Between 2014-15 and 2015-16, convictions for hate crime in Sussex declined marginally from 300 to 291 cases, as did the overall number of hate crimes prosecuted by the CPS in the county, although the conviction rate of 86.1 per cent was above the national average of 83.2 per cent.

Ms Narwal added: “I hope that the launch of these documents will give people more confidence to come forward and report any hate crime they are experiencing. I can assure any victims in Sussex that they will be taken seriously and given the support they need.”

A hate crime is an offence where the perpetrator is motivated by hostility or shows hostility towards the victim’s disability, race, religion, sexual orientation, or transgender identity.

More details of the CPS South East’s work to tackle all forms of hate crime are available on its website, which is updated monthly with the latest successful hate crime convictions.

Visit www.cps.gov.uk/southeast/working_with_the_community/tackling_hate_crime

The CPS South East is also looking for new members of its local scrutiny involvement panel, which is made up of community representatives and members of criminal justice agencies, who work together to improve the prosecution process and the service.

The CPS is currently looking for members of the public to join the panel, particularly those with a background in representing people affected by issues related to hate crime - disability, racial, religious, homophobic, transphobic and biphobic.

To register an interest email southeast.communications@cps.gsi.gov.uk