Plea to solve ‘chronic’ flooding at Northgate car park

A plea to solve ‘chronic’ flooding of a Northgate car park has been made.

According to Crawley borough councillor Geraint Thomas (Lab, Northgate) Northgate Parade Car Park was ‘at least 50 per cent underwater’ the weekend before last.

Sunday was the busiest time for the car park with St Paul’s Methodist Church and the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses nearby, Cllr Thomas told members of East Crawley’s County Local Committee on Wednesday (November 23).

He described how an ‘awful lot of people had a pretty unpleasant’ experience and while the water had gradually receded, he said: “It’s a chronic problem that has been going on for a number of years.”

He added: “I’m hoping some future attention could be given to it.”

