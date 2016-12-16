Retirement community planned for Southgate nursing home site

A new retirement community is planned on the site of a Southgate nursing home.

West Sussex County Council terminated its contract with Oakhurst Grange Nursing Home, in Goffs Park Road, after it was found to be failing in its quality of care back in June 2013.

The Bupa care home, which cared for people with dementia, was given two warning notices to make urgent improvements by the Care Quality Commission in December 2012.

A follow up inspection published found the care home was still failing and after the county council decision Bupa announced it was closing the site.

Now a planning application has been submitted by Richmond Care Villages Holdings to demolish the existing buildings and replace them with a ‘continuing care retirement community’ provided a total of 132 units.

The village care home element of the scheme includes a 42 bed care home, 43 care suites, and 12 reablement units.

Meanwhile there would also be 35 care apartments on the site, and 93 car parking spaces.

The height of the new buildings will be between two and four storeys.

Mature trees and landscaping around the perimeter of the site will be retained and augmented with planting to fill the gaps.

Managed communal garden areas are also proposed in the development alongside a sensory garden and circular walkway around the site.

According to the application: “The proposed scheme design will create a visual pleasing architecturally designed development that will uplift the local area and site without having an undue impact on the residential amenity of the neighbouring properties.”

To comment visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using the code CR/2016/0972/FUL.

What do you think? Comment below or email the newsdesk.

