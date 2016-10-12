Talks to end Southern dispute already break down

Talks to end a dispute between Southern guards and management have already broken down this morning (Wednesday October 12).

The RMT union has already held five strikes this year over rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway’s plans to introduce on-board supervisors, and another three-day walkout started yesterday (Tuesday).

Another four strikes are planned between now and Christmas totalling 11 days, but the two sides returned to the negotiating table to try and resolve the dispute this morning, but talks have already broken down.

Mick Cash, general secretary at the RMT, said: “RMT entered talks with Charles Horton from Southern Rail this morning in good faith and with every intention of trying to reach an agreement.

“However, it became clear right from the outset that Mr Horton is refusing to stick by the assurances he gave to the media yesterday that he can ‘absolutely’ guarantee a second member of staff on all current Southern services with a conductor.

“This dispute isn’t about who open and closes the doors, it is about that absolute guarantee of a second safety-competent member of staff on these Southern services.

“RMT is angry and frustrated that a golden opportunity to resolve this dispute has been wrecked because Mr Horton has reneged on commitments he has given through the media.

“Passengers will rightly share our anger. The programme of industrial action goes ahead with the union remaining committed to genuine and meaningful talks.”

Yesterday Mr Horton, chief executive officer at GTR, said: “Everyone – the travelling public, our staff and the regional economy - have faced months of misery and disruption, and again today. We have to end this dispute now and move forward.

“The union is well aware from our actions of last Friday that we are taking the necessary steps to implement our proposals.

“It would be beneficial to everyone if we can do so with the agreement of the RMT, but this has to be on the basis of the principles we have made clear to them throughout.

“Our proposals remain unchanged from 8 August when we set out our full, fair and comprehensive 8-point offer, on top of previous assurances made to you.

“These were supplemented by the offer of a lump sum payment on the 3 October, which the RMT rejected last week. Let’s hope sense prevails and we can shake hands on a deal.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.