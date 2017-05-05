Tories take one Crawley county council seat from Labour

The Conservatives have taken one of Labour’s six county council seats in Crawley.

Going into yesterday’s election, Labour held six of nine seats in the town, with the Tories holding the other three.

New boundaries came into force at this election, with the Tories taking the division of Three Bridges, where Charles Petts beat out Labour’s Julian Charatan by around 150 votes.

However the closest race was in Southgate and Gossops Green, where Labour incumbent Michael Jones finished 23 votes ahead of the Tories’ Kim Jaggard.

Duncan Crow, who was re-elected as a Conservative councillor for Tilgate and Furnace Green, tweeted: “Thank you Tilgate and Furnace Green! I’ve just been re-elected with a majority of nearly 1,000!”

Full results:

Broadfield: Lab hold: Brian Quinn

Bewbush and Ifield West: Lab hold: Chris Oxlade

Langley Green & Ifield East: Lab hold: Brenda Smith

Maidenbower and Worth: Con hold: Bob Lanzer

Northgate & West Green: Lab hold: Sue Mullins

Pound Hill: Con hold: Richard Burrett

Southgate and Gossops Green: Lab hold: Michael Jones

Tilgate & Furnace Green: Con hold: Duncan Crow

Three Bridges: Con gain from Lab: Charles Petts

