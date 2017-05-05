Tories win Maidenbower by-election

The Conservatives have won a by-election for the Crawley Borough Council seat of Maidenbower.

After last year’s election elections Labour had 20 councillors compared to 17 for the Tories.

Ken Trussell, a Conservative borough councillor, stepped down earlier this year and a by-election was held yesterday (Thursday May 4) at the same time as the county council elections.

Conservative candidate Nigel Boxall has been elected with 1,377 votes, more than three times his nearest challenger.

The results were: Paul Cummings, Liberal Democrat 178 votes,

Morgan Flack, Labour 413 votes,

Allan Griffiths, UKIP 100 votes,

Richard Kail, Green Party 48 votes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.