UPDATE: Council to tackle rise in anti-social behaviour

A councillor has expressed his concerns following a rise in anti-social behaviour in Southwater.

Michael Neale, vice chairman of Southwater Parish Council, said the council had become increasingly concerned about anti-social behaviour in the village over the past few months.

Several incidents have been reported in the Lintot Square area including a 20 man brawl which broke out last night (Tuesday August 29) following a row over fast food.

Mr Neale said the council was looking at creating an action group to tackle the problem and would be holding meetings with the police, Horsham District Council and community groups.

He said: “There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in Lintot Square and around there in the last few months.

“We are not ignoring this and we want to do something about it. We don’t want this happening.”

He spoke of his concerns following last night’s incident in which two teenagers were taken to hospital and three others were arrested.

