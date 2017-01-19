VIDEO: Horley residents face 15 per cent council tax hike

Horley residents could face a 15 per cent council tax hike under proposals from Tory-led Surrey County Council.

Leader David Hodge said the Government had cut its grant by £170m since 2010 leaving a huge gap in its budget.

He said: “Demand for adult social care, learning disabilities and children’s services is increasing every year.

“So I regret, despite us finding £450m worth of savings from our annual budget, we have no choice but to propose this increase in council tax.”

Surrey County Council would have to call and win a referendum to increase its council tax precept by 15 per cent.

