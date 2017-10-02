Popular ice cream parlour ‘permanently closed’

A Horsham ice cream parlour has announced its sudden closure.

A sign has gone up at Sugar and Snow, in Piries Place, stating the eatery has ‘permanently closed’.

Sign stating Sugar and Snow has 'permanently closed'

The sign reads: “We are now closed permanently. Thank you to everyone that supported us since we opened.”

The business, which first opened in 2013, was loved by many and offered a variety of different ice creams made on site as well as pancakes, waffles and smoothies.

On its Facebook page a spokesman said they had been ‘overwhelmed’ by all the good wishes from customers but added “it’s time for us to move on”.

Its website has also confirmed the closure.

Sugar and Snow has been approached for comment.