Portuguese group ready for charity Christmas party

The Crawley Black Tie Portuguese Affair is preparing for its Christmas party and toy drive in aid of Barnardos.

The Black Tie Affair was set up last year by the town’s Portuguese community to share the Portuguese culture with others.

On Friday November 25 they are holding a Christmas party and toy drive at Wildwood restaurant in Crawley High Street.

Organiser Carlos Castro said: “Ultimately, we would like to be able to provide functions where we can bring our music FADO and gastronomy together for everyone to enjoy. This Christmas we have loads to offer from many local businesses. We have prizes for our raffle ticket sales from The Entertainer, Pizza Express, Octopvs and a beautiful hamper from the Wildwood too.”

Tickets are £20 including food. For details email Carlos carlos.castro@crawley.gov.uk or find the group on Facebook.