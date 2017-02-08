Post Office confirms plans for town centre relocation

Officials have confirmed that Horsham’s main Post Office is to relocate to Swan Walk next month.

It will be sited inside the WH Smith store in the shopping centre, around 150 metres from its current site in the Carfax.

A post office spokesman said that the new branch would ‘continue to provide the same wide range of services’ but the siting of a cash machine was subject to planning consent.

Post Office spokesman Roger Gale said that the change would “help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect Post Office services on which customers in Horsham depend.”

The current branch will close on March 22, and the new one open on March 23.

The new branch will have four serving positions and three self-service kiosks, with opening hours from 9am - 5,30 pm Monday to Saturday, with a 9.30 am opening on Tuesdays.