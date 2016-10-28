Poundland recalls ghoulish Hallowe’en costumes as they could be a fire hazard

A set of Poundland Hallowe’en outfits, including a set of coloured wigs and a witch’s hat need to be returned as they are thought to be a fire risk.

The budget store is recalling the coloured “Hallowe’en and celebration wigs, “Hallowe’en Clip In Hair Pieces” and “Witches Hat with Hair” because neither meets the toy safety flammability standard.

Poundland says the items, all of which come with coloured fake hair, pose a risk “if exposed to a naked flame.”

The Hallowe’en wigs affected have been on sale since August and the “Celebrations” dress up wigs have been on sale since March 2015 at Poundland stores, Poundland Online and Dealz stores.

The Witches Hat with Hair, has been on sale since August 2013 and the clip in hair pieces have been on sale since August this year.

All of the products come in a range of colours.

A Poundland spokesman said: “If you have purchased one of these products or have any concerns regarding any other Poundland wigs you have purchased previously, please return it to your nearest store for a full refund.”

If you have any queries about the costumes, call Poundland’s customer services team on 0800 7315622 between 9am and 5:30pm, Monday to Friday.