Pratik helps bring Ifield easy victory

Sussex League Division 2 Mayfield 116 all out Ifield 120-2

After two frustrating weeks of rain affected games, Ifield returned to winning ways with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mayfield and now find themselves with a very healthy lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Skipper Jack Groves won the toss and with showers expected during the afternoon he asked Mayfield to bat first in the hope of bowling them out quickly and cheaply and the early signs were good when Pratik Patel ran through the top order and the visitors found themselves at 55 for 4.

Mayfield captain Rob Sharma and Sam Hyne dug in and took the score to 80 before Hyne was bowled by Paul Clifford for 20 from 48 balls.

And when Sharma (37) became the seventh wicket with the score on 112 the home side were completely in control and with heavy rain imminent the Ifield spinners wrapped up the innings in double quick time and the final total of just 116 looked well short.

There were four wickets for Patel, three for Dan Smith, two for Jigar Parekh and one for Paul Clifford.

The Ifield reply stuttered initially when Tom Wragg left a straight one from Skinner and was LBW for just three.

But Clifford and new batsman Smith gradually came to terms with the lively opening attack and patiently started building the score.

It took the introduction of spin to break the partnership when Smith misjudged a shot over mid-wicket and was caught for 13 but at 45 for 2 the chase was comfortably under control.

New batsman Mike Norris was initially tested by the spinners but he along with Clifford quickly got on top and it all became rather straight forward and the victory total was reached with ease with Clifford unbeaten on 50 and Norris 45.

Ifield play Bognor at Ifield Green this Saturday and with games running out they will be looking to further consolidate their strong position at the top of the table.