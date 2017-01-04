Pride in Crawley’s streets boosted by trial

A trial which improved the look of streets in parts of Crawley is to be rolled out across the town.

From the end of January the town will be maintained as five patches, with each patch having its own dedicated maintenance team, according to Crawley Borough Council.

Councillor Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, said: “Where we have been trialling ‘patch working’ we have found that staff take even more pride and ownership of their area, achieving better results and greater resident satisfaction.”

The main work of the teams will continue to be street cleansing, grass cutting and shrub bed maintenance, although they will also aim to improve maintenance of other aspects of the streetscene, such as the council’s street furniture.

“We have also found that there are new tools, machinery and maintenance equipment on the market that do a better job,” Mr Thomas added.

The patches will be:

Central: Northgate, Three Bridges, West Green (Includes town centre and Manor Royal BID)

North: Ifield, Langley Green

South: Furnace Green, Southgate, Tilgate

East: Maidenbower, Pound Hill, Forge Wood (Forge Wood maintained by developer)

West: Bewbush, Broadfield, Gossops Green.

