Primary school closed following gas leak

A Crawley primary school remains closed after a gas leak was detected last week.

Seymour Primary School in Seymour Road, Broadfield, will be closed tomorrow because ‘there is no gas or heating’, a school spokesman said on their website.

The school was also closed on Friday because of a gas leak, according to their website.

Speaking on Thursday, a spokesperson for the school said: “Staff and children are not to enter the school until further notice.”

