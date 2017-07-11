Proposal for 79 more parking spaces at K2 Crawley

Crawley Borough Council is proposing to provide 79 more car parking spaces at K2 Crawley leisure centre.

The expansion, which will see the number of spaces rise to 549, will take place in 2018 at a cost of £170,000, subject to planning permission.

The additional parking spaces will be created by removing soft and hard landscaping in the current car park.

The council’s cabinet approved the car park expansion at a meeting on Wednesday June 28.

The current management contract for K2 Crawley, Broadfield 3G pitch and Bewbush Gym runs until November 2018, so the tender process for the next management contract will begin shortly.

The proposed extra parking spaces will enable bidders to project increases in customer numbers, increasing the financial payment the successful bidder makes to the council.

Bidders will also be asked how they would support the council’s broader sustainability policies and promote alternative methods of transport to the leisure centre.

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for Wellbeing, said: “K2 Crawley has been a huge success over the past decade, with more than 1.3 million visitors using the wonderful facilities every year.

“However, this popularity means that the availability of car parking can be an issue at peak times. These extra spaces will help to alleviate that but we’ll also be asking contract bidders how they intend to promote greener ways of getting to and from the leisure centre.”

Councillor Peter Lamb, leader of the council, said: “We’re always trying to find ways to improve local facilities while balancing the council’s budget.

“Increasing the parking at K2 will not only help more people to access facilities for keeping fit and having fun, but through the new K2 contract it will contribute to funding the local services we all rely upon.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.