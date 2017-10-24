Public appeal launched to help 91-year-old theft victim

A public appeal has been launched to help raise cash for a 91-year-old man after thieves stole £1,000 from his home.

The two thieves tricked their way into the elderly man’s house in Bewbush, Crawley, on the pretence of checking water pressure.

Once inside, one of the men distracted the pensioner while the other stole the £1,000 - savings for a mobility scooter - from a bedside drawer.

Now Crawley resident Daniel Armstrong has launched a JustGiving crowdfunding appeal to try to raise £1,000 to replace the stolen cash.

Meanwhile, Sussex Police are appealing for information about the theft which happened between 2pm and 3pm on October 3 when the two thieves turned up at the victim’s house stating they needed to check the water pressure in his property.

The 91-year-old had recently been notified by Crawley Borough Council that refurbishment work was due to begin on his property and he presumed the men were from the council and let them in without asking for identification.

Police say one of the thieves was white, in his 40s, about 5’10”, with dark brown hair which was unkempt and slightly curly. He had two broken or missing teeth from the upper left side of his mouth. He was wearing a dark blue boiler suit.

The second man is described asbeing Asian or Indian, aged about 18, about 5’10” tall and of slim build. He wore a dark coat with small silver buttons.

Detective Constable Gillian Sadler said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who has any information or who recognises the suspects to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Inroad.

“I’d also like to encourage residents to be vigilant and to report anything they believe may be suspicious to us.”

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, so far £250 has been donated to help the victim via the JustGiving page. See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bewbush-robbery