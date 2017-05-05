Public invited to afternoon of musical fun

Residents in Crawley can enjoy an afternoon of musical fun this month in Goffs Park.

The Friends of Goffs Park are hosting the event on May 14, alongside talented harpist Margaret Watson on the top lawn, behind the house.

If the weather is unsuitable, the event will be moved to St Peter’s Church in Ifield Road.

The group arranges events in the park throughout the year.

Upcoming events include a Summer Fayre on July 16 and an Outdoor Cinema on August 25.

The pitch and putt course is open daily from 10am and the miniature railway operates on Sundays from 2pm to 5pm.

For more event information about the event, call Pat McIntosh on 01293 514319.

To find out how to get involved with the Friends of Goffs Park, visit www.friendsofgoffspark.moonfruit.com or www.crawley.gov.uk/goffspark.

