Public to be consulted over new council homes

Plans for new council homes in West Green and Northgate will be put on display next week.

The plans include:

Six houses at 257-259 Ifield Road in West Green.

A three-storey block of flats in Woolborough Road in Northgate.

Crawley Borough Council and architects Graham Whitehouse Ltd are working up the plans for both sites.

The council aims to submit a full planning application this summer but before making the application, the proposals will be on display to the public.

They can be viewed at an information event in the foyer of the Town Hall between 4pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 22.

Councillor Stephen Joyce, cabinet member for housing, said: “We want to hear what local people think about the proposals so please come along on February 22 to find out more and give us your views.”

