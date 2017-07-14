Pupils prove class act at annual School Games

Schools representing the Crawley took part in the annual School Games ‘mini-Olympics and Paralympics style’ festival of sport held recently at K2, Crawley.

More than 950 schoolchildren aged 7-14 from schools across the whole of Sussex competed for sporting glory, joined by more than 200 Young Leaders from a number of Sussex based schools, who ensured the smooth running of the day.

The event has now been running since 2012. An exciting, fully inclusive competition for school children in England, the School Games are designed to motivate, enthuse and inspire young people across the country to take part in more competitive school sport.

Students from the Crawley region battled it out in a wide range of sports, including: High Five Netball, Keystep Gymnastics, Netball, Quadkids Athletics, Quicksticks Hockey, Stoolball, Street 20 Cricket, Super 6 Athletics, Super Sixes Golf and Tri Golf. Hazelwick School achieved first place in Street 20 Cricket and Oriel High School took second place in Super 6 Athletics. They were joined by GB Hockey player Kirsty Mackay, special guest star, who delivered some inspiring words during the opening ceremony: “I started out playing hockey at a very young age and due to my determination and motivation to succeed, I was the youngest goalkeeper to be selected for Team GB.

“There are some fantastic young people here today and I encourage you to go out and take every opportunity that comes to you! All you can do is your best, so just be the best that you can be today.”

Consisting of four levels of activity: competition in schools, between schools, at county level and at the Finals, the School Games is backed by National Lottery funding from Sport England & the Youth Sport Trust and sponsored by Active Sussex Corporate partners. Active Sussex Corporate Partner, Freedom Leisure said: “We are extremely proud to be involved in this wonderful event and to have jointly hosted this year’s games at K2 along with our partner Crawley Borough Council.”

The Sussex Games are delivered by a Local Organising Committee (LoC), consisting of Active Sussex, the Sussex School PE & Sport Network, National Governing Bodies, local authorities, leisure providers and head teachers.